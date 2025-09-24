Popular star confirms she has quit WWE

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 24, 2025 19:45 GMT
It has now been confirmed (image via WWE)
It has now been confirmed (image via WWE)

It has been an interesting 24 hours for WWE NXT star Jazmyn Nyx, who was written off TV on last night's episode, and it has now been confirmed that she has quit.

Ad

Speaking on her Instagram page, the former Fatal Influence member revealed that she had declined an offer of a new three-year contract because it wasn't financially viable. She also noted the sacrifices that she had made over the past few years and that the door was now open for her to new opportunities.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I am not re-signing with WWE, this is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok, I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for."
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

The star went on to note that she felt she was held back in the beginning because she had four knee surgeries and injuries, which then went on to plague her short WWE career.

Jazmyn Nyx's role could be replaced on WWE NXT

Despite being part of a group with Jacy Jayne for more than a year, her longtime friend didn't appear phased by the attack on NXT, which has now written Nyx out of the company.

Ad

It seems that Fatal Influence could now become a trio once again, and Nyx could be replaced by someone else in NXT, given the reaction.

Nyx appears to have some plans for her own future, which could include heading back to Iceland, where she once played professional soccer before she was recruited into wrestling.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications