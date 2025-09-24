Popular star confirms she has quit WWE

It has been an interesting 24 hours for WWE NXT star Jazmyn Nyx, who was written off TV on last night's episode, and it has now been confirmed that she has quit.Speaking on her Instagram page, the former Fatal Influence member revealed that she had declined an offer of a new three-year contract because it wasn't financially viable. She also noted the sacrifices that she had made over the past few years and that the door was now open for her to new opportunities. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I am not re-signing with WWE, this is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok, I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for.&quot;The star went on to note that she felt she was held back in the beginning because she had four knee surgeries and injuries, which then went on to plague her short WWE career.Jazmyn Nyx's role could be replaced on WWE NXTDespite being part of a group with Jacy Jayne for more than a year, her longtime friend didn't appear phased by the attack on NXT, which has now written Nyx out of the company.It seems that Fatal Influence could now become a trio once again, and Nyx could be replaced by someone else in NXT, given the reaction.Nyx appears to have some plans for her own future, which could include heading back to Iceland, where she once played professional soccer before she was recruited into wrestling.