Popular NXT star Cameron Grimes is reportedly set for regular WWE RAW appearances alongside The Good Brothers.

The NXT star appeared during a backstage interview with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles (The OC). Grimes asked the Good Brothers (Gallows and Anderson) to be his partners tonight for a 6-man tag team match against Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Ried.

The Good Brothers accepted the offer and will appear on tonight's NXT, along with several other main roster stars. Tonight's edition of the brand is going head-to-head with a special Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite. It will be the first time in 18 months that the two will shows face-off against each other.

According to PWInsider, Cameron Grimes is expected to appear more on WWE RAW in the weeks to come. Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, and Sonya Deville are the other main roster stars currently scheduled to appear on tonight's NXT.

The Good Brothers on arriving "home" in WWE

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned last week on RAW to help AJ Styles in his battle against The Judgment Day. Last night on the red brand, Gallows and Anderson defeated Alpha Academy via pinfall after hitting Chad Gable with the Magic Killer.

Byron Saxton caught up to The Good Brothers before RAW outside the arena. Gallows stated that the best competition in the world is in WWE and that the company is their home.

"Two and a half years, Byron," said Gallows. "We went around the world through the pandemic, main-evented everywhere we went, we added more hardware to those big a** mantles we have. But more than that, we knew deep down that this is home. The best competition in the entire world, in all of sports entertainment and professional wrestling, is in WWE, and we have unfinished business." [00:49 - 01:11]

WWE @WWE Ahead of their match against #AlphaAcademy @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA of The O.C. explain that the best competition is right here in WWE with their boy @AJStylesOrg and that tonight they will show why they are the top dogs. #WWERaw Ahead of their match against #AlphaAcademy, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA of The O.C. explain that the best competition is right here in WWE with their boy @AJStylesOrg and that tonight they will show why they are the top dogs. #WWERaw https://t.co/rdLm46gpTt

Cameron Grimes is a former North American Champion in NXT. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Cameron in the weeks ahead on RAW.

