Popular RAW star wanted to wrestle Cardi B in blockbuster WWE matchup

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green wanted to get the American rapper and actress Cardi B involved in a match.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville had won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship back in July 2023. But soon after, Deville got injured and could not compete. Green then started holding auditions for Chelsea's Got Talent to find a new partner.

During an interview with Love Wrestling, Green revealed that she wanted Cardi B to side with her or even face her in a match as the ultimate payoff for Chelsea's Got Talent. She felt that the angle was entertaining and gave the WWE Universe a peek into a lot of main roster and NXT talents in a different light.

"If I'm being honest, I wanted Cardi B. And if I couldn't get Cardi B, I wanted to wrestle Cardi B. So, I mean, there were just so many good options in Chelsea's Got Talent, and like, what I really liked is that, we saw people from all over. We did see, you know, main roster talent and announcers. We saw Cathy Kelley, R-Truth, but we also saw really amazing NXT talent that people hadn't seen yet. Carmen from NXT auditioned, we saw reality stars like Heidi Montag from The Hills. So, I mean, It could've been anyone. I hadn't decided yet. It was only the preliminary rounds, nobody made it to the semi-finals and the finals," Chelsea Green said. [4:55 - 5:38]

You can watch the full video below:

Chelsea Green spoke about her year in WWE

Chelsea Green returned to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble back in January and since then has been an entertaining presence on TV.

During the same interview, she stated that it was an eventful year and things have come full circle for her in the Stamford-based company.

"I guess just full circle, you know, after everything I've gone through in the company and outside of the company. This is the moment I've been waiting for, to win a championship at the highest level, which is WWE. So, definitely full circle," Chelsea Green said. [1:03 - 1:17]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former Women's Tag Team Champion in 2024.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Love Wrestling, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.