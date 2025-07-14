Popular real-life WWE couple now split following Evolution

The events of Evolution have changed the landscape of WWE. It seems that the company has also split a major couple.

Following her Women's World Championship win after a successful Money in the Bank cash-in, Naomi will seemingly now be working on the RAW brand. This leaves her husband, Jimmy Uso, who is part of a feud with Solo Sikoa and MFT, over on SmackDown.

The couple has worked together in the past and mostly remained on the same brand. However, now, it seems that until Jimmy finishes his story with Jacob Fatu, The Glow may be on RAW alone.

Big Jim's brother, Jey Uso, is currently on the RAW brand and will be in a huge match tonight to determine the next challenger for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship. Hence, the Women's World Champion will still be surrounded by family on the red brand.

That said, it was a shock that she chose to cash in on the RAW title because she will be leaving The Bloodline and Nia Jax, who are all her family members, behind on SmackDown.

Note: Naomi and Jimmy Uso's split is limited to WWE TV, and they are happily married in real life.

Naomi is expected to address her actions on WWE RAW

Naomi is the Women's World Champion now, and her SummerSlam challenger could be decided on RAW. Meanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer will likely choose to challenge for the title at Clash in Paris after winning the Evolution Battle Royal.

Naomi's actions will shake up the RAW locker room and could lead to some interesting stories moving forward. It seems that her feud with Jade Cargill, which played out for almost a year in WWE, has finally come to an end now that the two are on different brands.

Cargill will challenge Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam after her Queen of the Ring win. If Big Jade and The Glow are the titleholders when Survivor Series comes around, they could renew their intense rivalry.

