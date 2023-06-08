Popular SmackDown star reveals the surprising origin of his famous catchphrase

One of the easiest ways to get over on RAW or SmackDown is to have a popular catchphrase.

Since reverting back to his NXT persona, LA Knight has taken the WWE Universe by storm in recent months. Despite not getting a substantial push thus far, his popularity only continues to grow.

SmackDown Superstar LA Knight was a guest on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the origin of his popular "Yeah" catchphrase, Knight said it happened by accident when he was first part of the WWE Performance Center back in 2013.

"It was something that just kind of happened somewhat accidentally," LA Knight revealed. "Me just walking around the Performance Center the first time around when I was here. Nobody knows this because I was around for a year back in 2013, 2014. This thing should have taken off years ago. Didn't get there. We'll talk about it later. But here's the deal. When I was walking around the Performance Center and people you know, they were quoting me. Why? Because I'm a quotable kind of guy, as you can see. Things were happening whatever as I'm responding to them walking through the halls, they'd say whatever to me. I'd go, 'Yeah,' and it just became a thing."

LA Knight reflects on his match against Montez Ford on SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, LA Knight qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match over Montez Ford of The Street Profits.

When asked to describe how he felt going into the match and getting the win, the SmackDown Superstar said the whole situation would be life-changing for him.

"The one buzzword everybody likes to use right now is life-changing, and I tell you what, it is going to be life-changing," LA Knight said. "Because for a good long time. I couldn't get what was coming to me, but now I'm gonna take what's been coming to me for a good long time. It's been overdue, so yeah, did I feel the buzz going in there? Did I feel the buzz of that whole building rumbling the whole time we were in there one way or the other? Hell yeah, I did. And here's how it's gonna go down. Nothing's gonna change, trajectory continues straight into London. 02 Arena. It's on."

What do you make of LA Knight's comments? Did you know that Knight was part of the WWE Performance Center before his run in IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

