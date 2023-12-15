Popular SmackDown star sends out a heartfelt message to Carmella following WWE hiatus 

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega sent a heartfelt message to Carmella following her WWE hiatus.

Carmella is currently on a hiatus from the company and has welcomed a new family member, a baby boy named Dimitri Paul Polinsky. Mella and Corey Graves received tons of blessings and congratulatory messages upon the baby boy's arrival. The fans eagerly await Mella's return after the long break due to pregnancy.

Taking to social media, Vega posted a throwback video clip of herself alongside Mella. In the clip, the former is seen heaping praise on the absent WWE Superstar as she calls Mella "a princess." She captioned the video:

"@carmellawwe always been dat princesssss"

Check out a screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Carmella updated her fans after Dimitri's birth

Carmella recently gave an update to her fans after the birth of her son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky.

Mella took to social media and shared how she has been dealing with the post-birth lifestyle along with the shift in her mental health. She also added that little changes and treats are of much importance to her now.

Mella detailed:

"I've been so good about resting since coming home from the hospital. my bed and my couch have permanent outlines of my body on them (as they should!) rest is so important post partum. but yesterday it was really nice to get ready and go out for a walk. i didn’t realize how much i needed that. i couldn’t go too far and needed the stroller for stability since my foot is still numb, but it was just enough to make me feel like a human again. another thing ive been doing for my mental health is just wearing cute pajamas/sets around the house to lounge in. i stocked up on them before dimitri got here and it’s a little treat for me when i put them on. sometimes the little things are the big things. 🥰🤍"

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Mella in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.