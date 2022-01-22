"I'll get back up" - Popular star breaks silence following crushing defeat to Sheamus on SmackDown

Sheamus's recent alliance with newcomer Ridge Holland has been paying dividends as the former has been very successful in singles competition. This week on SmackDown, he picked up another big victory, and the superstar in question responded to the crushing defeat.

The Celtic Warrior has accomplished nearly everything in WWE except two things - winning the Intercontinental Championship and headlining WrestleMania. Apart from that, he is one of the most highly-accomplished stars the company has produced since 2010. In 2021, he had another great year, enjoying a four-month-long run as the United States Champion.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Celtic Warrior handed Ricochet a crushing defeat. The two have been feuding for a short while now, especially after their Day 1 tag team match.

Ricochet responded on Twitter to the clean loss. Check out his response below:

Ricochet fans may not be too happy about the loss or his WWE run in general. While 2019 was a relatively successful year for the high flyer, he hasn't enjoyed the same level of TV time and success since then.

Did Sheamus end his feud with Ricochet?

It seems WWE put a lid on the Sheamus-Ricochet feud on SmackDown. After the match was advertised, the commentators asked if The Celtic Warrior could put Ricochet away for good.

The answer was yes, and he essentially squashed Ricochet in a relatively one-sided bout. It was revenge for Ricochet injuring Ridge Holland's nose at Day 1, as well as momentum for Sheamus heading into the Royal Rumble.

While The Celtic Warrior announced his entry into the Royal Rumble on January 7th, Ricochet is yet to confirm his participation. Fans hope to see the latter finally gaining some momentum in the 30-man Battle Royale.

