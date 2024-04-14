Popular star claims she can defeat Bayley to be the new WWE Women's Champion next week on SmackDown

WWE star Naomi is ready for her match against Women's Champion Bayley next week on SmackDown.

The former Damage CTRL leader created history when she won the Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, becoming the woman to spend the longest time in the grueling contest. She then challenged her former stablemate IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. The Role Model put on an impressive show, emerging victorious at The Show of Shows.

WWE backstage correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Naomi on The SmackDown Lowdown this week. The star claimed that she was excited to lock horns with long-time friend Bayley. The 36-year-old felt she could dethrone The Role Model and become the next Women's Champion.

"I'm very excited for Smackdown next week. Bay-omi, me and my good friend Bayley, you know. I plan on giving her my best and putting on a very competitive match. And I don't know KK, you might be looking at the next WWE Women's Champion." [0:25 - 0:40]

Bayley also confronted Tiffany Stratton this week

The new WWE Women's Champion made her way down to the ring this week to address fans. The Role Model spoke about how she's had differences with them but thanked the WWE Universe for their unwavering support.

She was eventually interrupted by up-and-coming star Tiffany Stratton. The Buff Barbie confronted the champion and claimed that she wanted a shot at the title. Bayley mentioned that she wanted to give Naomi the first championship opportunity but Stratton mentioned that she had already defeated the 36-year-old.

Naomi then walked out and defeated Stratton in an impromptu matchup to secure her title shot. It will be interesting to see if the star can replicate this winning performance next week against the champ.

