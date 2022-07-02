Create
Popular star files formal complaint against Adam Pearce and slaps him on SmackDown

An old colleague humiliated the authority figure on SmackDown
Modified Jul 02, 2022 07:59 AM IST

Adam Pearce is a weekly fixture on both RAW and SmackDown. As a WWE official, he has been doing all the dirty work that authority figures demand. This week on SmackDown, one of his former colleagues filed a complaint against him, and he was slapped in the process.

So which superstar has he been infuriating? The answer to that is none other than former authority figure Sonya Deville. Tensions began last week on SmackDown as she confronted Pearce.

You might regret that @SonyaDevilleWWE...@ScrapDaddyAP #SmackDown https://t.co/SDZfw5zMZZ

This week, she revealed to Pearce that she had filed a complaint and slapped him without any seeming consequences.

There is some speculation as to where the storyline could lead. Some fans have suggested a possible face turn for Sonya Deville and a potential heel turn for Adam Pearce.

@SonyaDevilleWWE blaming the booking of the women's division on @ScrapDaddyAP was equally laughable and tragic#Catchingup #SmackDown https://t.co/dAqYYTpMN2

Pearce has maintained a neutral babyface status throughout his on-screen tenure in WWE. It will be interesting to see what comes from this story. Hopefully, the angle will also see Sonya Deville being elevated as an in-ring competitor.

