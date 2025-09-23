  • home icon
  Popular star finally added to WWE's roster - "Remember the name" 

Popular star finally added to WWE's roster - "Remember the name" 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:16 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

NXT has been the stomping ground for several up-and-coming stars, and one such name has finally been added to WWE's roster page. Over the last few months, Lainey Reid has emerged as a young talent with immense potential. She has now been rewarded for her efforts by receiving her own profile page.

Back in June this year, Reid delivered a star-making performance against Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Title. Even though she didn't come on top, her efforts were widely applauded and served as her breakthrough on the brand.

Lainey Reid has now become a worthy contender for the Women's Speed Title and is scheduled to compete in the finals of an ongoing tournament to determine the next challenger for the gold. Reid will battle Candice LeRae on NXT this week to earn a shot at Sol Ruca's title. Ahead of the episode, WWE added the 26-year-old star to its roster and added a brief yet striking description. Check it out below:

"Don't let her southern charm fool you, Lainey Reid is as vicious as they come. The former track and field star transformed herself into a cold-hearted competitor in the squared circle, with her beaming smile quickly turning into a wicked grin. Remember the name Lainey Reid, because she won't let you forget it," read the description.
What else is scheduled for this week's WWE NXT?

Following the successful Homecoming special, WWE NXT is gearing up for another loaded episode this Wednesday, with another promising card.

Apart from the aforementioned match pitting Lainey Reid and Candice LeRae, Oba Femi and Trick Williams are slated to have a showdown this week that would see both Femi's NXT Title and Williams' TNA Title on the line.

Plus, Myles Borne and Lexis King would face off in a Lights Out match. While only three contests have been announced so far, NXT's head honcho, Shawn Michaels, might still have plenty up his sleeve that could go down at the episode.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
