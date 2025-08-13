Popular star open to returning to WWE following shock release

A former WWE champion has revealed that she is open to returning to the Stamford-based company in a completely different role. The star had departed from the wrestling promotion earlier this year.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler confirmed that she was released from World Wrestling Entertainment with three years left on her contract. The 45-year-old also clarified that she showed up on NXT following her release to help her friends work on some submission transitions and not as a producer.

Later in the conversation, The Queen of Spades noted that she had a great relationship with WWE, and she would like to go back to NXT as a producer. However, Baszler admitted that she was unaware of the wrestling promotion's thoughts about it.

"We [WWE and I] have that kind of open relationship, where, you know, is it a possibility someday? Sure. I would like to think so.. I shouldn't speak for them. Maybe they think different, but that's not beyond the realm of possibility. I would love to be the Inoki of NXT to bring a little visceral reality into things," Baszler said. [From 2:35:06 to 2:35:30]

Shayna Baszler further pointed out that she wasn't sure if she was ready to hang up her wrestling boots. However, the three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion added that she wasn't sure if she ever would be.

"But I also am not sure I'm ready to be done in the ring. But I also am not sure I'm one of those people that would ever feel like I'm ready to be done. So, there is a lot to juggle around," Baszler added. [From 2:35:31 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Shayna Baszler's comments:

Shayna Baszler's former stablemate also exited WWE earlier this year

Shayna Baszler's shocking release was preceded by her then-stablemate Sonya Deville bidding adieu to WWE. When Baszler's exit was announced in May, Deville had already been gone from the promotion for three months.

Unlike Baszler, her former Pure Fusion Collective teammate reportedly departed after her existing contract expired and World Wrestling Entertainment decided against offering her a new one. Unfortunately, a few days after Shayna left, the third member of the PFC, Zoey Stark, suffered a horrific knee injury during a match.

While Zoey Stark is expected to be out of action for a while, Sonya Deville has announced her retirement from in-ring action for the time being. It will be interesting to see if Shayna Baszler makes her return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

