Popular star reached out to Triple H last year; was told "Come on back"

WWE CCO Triple H had a heartfelt response when a beloved star asked him if she could come by during an episode of RAW. WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia opened up about her conversation with The Game in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet.

In May last year, Lilian Garcia made a one-off return on an episode of RAW. Garcia signed with WWE a few months later and is now working again as a ring announcer for the Stamford-based promotion.

Garcia recently had a chat with Chris Van Vliet and discussed several topics. As per Garcia, Triple H was elated when she asked him if she could come by and meet her friends in WWE during RAW.

“I find out that RAW is going to be in Greenville, and that was in May, months before. I find out they’re going to be in Greenville so, I’m like, 'Oh that’s only an hour and a half [away]. I hadn’t seen them in forever. Let me go down there. Just let me go say hi to everybody.' So, I reach out to him [Triple H] and I’m like, 'Hey, can I come by? I’m like an hour and a half away.' He is like, 'Of course, we haven’t seen you forever. Come on back.' So, I said hi to everybody, and then he was like, 'Hey, do you want to be on the show tonight? I’d love for you to co-announce with Samantha.'" [H/T - CVV]

Triple H has brought back several popular names during his regime so far

Several beloved stars have been brought back under The Game's creative direction over the past couple of years. Many fans believe more former WWE stars are bound to return to the company somewhere down the line.

As for Garcia, fans are beyond happy to see her come back and become a mainstay again on WWE TV. Judging by her comments on Insight, she seems quite happy as well with her WWE return.

