Popular star was ready to take $55,000 to join WWE; officials made important decision

A top name was ready to take a major downgrade to bag a job with WWE as per his latest comments.

LA Knight is one of the biggest babyfaces in World Wrestling Entertainment at the moment. The Megastar has been massively over for months on end at this point and fans are anxiously waiting for the Stamford-based company to strap a rocket on him.

During a new interview with ESPN, LA Knight revealed that he approached WWE for a gig back in late 2020. The Stamford-based promotion was interested in him but there was a catch. Here's what LA Knight said about the discussion:

"I said, 'If you're only going to offer me $55,000,' which was what it was at the time, 'that's a major, major downgrade of my lifestyle right now,'" LA Knight said in that conversation. "I said, 'But I'm at the ceiling where I'm at right now. I can take the pay cut on the bet that I'm going to turn that into a lot more if that's all you have to offer me.' And as soon as I said that, [a WWE official] gets back to me and he's like, 'I like that attitude. It's going to be more than that.'" [H/T ESPN]

What does future has in store for LA Knight remains to be seen.

LA Knight's WWE gamble paid off big time

LA Knight took a massive pay cut because he was confident in his abilities as a sports entertainer. Today, the Megastar is one of the most over acts on TV and is incredibly popular among fans. Knight took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia last year. Unfortunately, the Megastar failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Knight is now all set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way Match for Reigns' title belt at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. The Megastar is bound to receive a huge pop if he somehow wins the match.

Are you an LA Knight fan? Do you see him winning a world title somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.