Popular star returns to SmackDown after allegedly being pushed out by Vince McMahon

Former NXT star Max Dupri (f.k.a. LA Knight) returned to SmackDown on the latest episode of the show after reportedly being pushed out by former CEO Vince McMahon.

Dupri recently debuted on the main roster as the head of his new faction, Maximum Male Models. He took Mace and Mansoor under his wings and had several fashion shows on the blue brand.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Vince McMahon was not a fan of the delivery of a previous Maximum Male Models segment on SmackDown and blamed it all on Max Dupri, axing him in the process. He was supposedly replaced by Maxxine Dupri (Sofia Cromwell in NXT).

This week on SmackDown, Maxxine Dupri hosted a segment featuring the SummerSlam 2022 collection, and Max Dupri made his official return to WWE TV for a brief moment.

This seems to hint at the possibility that Dupri may not be done with his MMM faction and could make a return in the weeks to come.

It will be interesting to see how Dupri will feature on the blue brand in the coming weeks and how the new Head of Creative Triple H will utilize him.

