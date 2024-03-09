Popular star's bombshell question about The Rock's authority stuns former WWE manager (Exclusive)  

Wrestling veteran and former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Cody Rhodes questioning The Rock's authority on SmackDown this week.

It was a momentous episode of SmackDown as The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins were in the ring at the same time. Before accepting Rocky's challenge, The American Nightmare questioned his authority, asking if he could indeed make the match official given that he acknowledged Roman as his Tribal Chief last week.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that WWE was in a great place at the moment. He detailed that the creative team needed to listen to the fans to continue this success story.

"All they gotta do is read what the fans are giving them. Just read the room and it'll tell you exactly what to do. I think creative at this time and Triple H, they know exactly where they're going. They'll make some minor adjustments between now to WrestleMania."

The wrestling veteran also felt that Cody did a great job when he questioned The Rock's authority. He felt that Rhodes was sowing the seeds of doubts within The Bloodline that could lead to a power struggle within the faction.

"I was wondering what are they gonna do in this match, really. I thought it was already accepted. Then Cody comes out and says, 'Do you have the authority to order that match?' which was a thing of he joined the Bloodline last week. He was an underling and he acknowledged Roman. He was asking who's the leader here. The people knew what he was talking about. Good show." [13:35 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Rhodes and Rollins accepted The Rock's challenge this week. This means the fans will be treated to a blockbuster tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania that could have far-reaching effects on the main event of Night Two.

As the show went off the air, Cody slapped the Rock for his insensitive comments. It will be interesting to see how the Great One responds to the events that transpired this week on the blue brand.

Are you excited for WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section.

