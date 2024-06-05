Popular star set to return to WWE TV after 469 days with potential new gimmick

A popular WWE star is scheduled to return after over a year on the shelf. Wendy Choo will make her first appearance on NXT TV in 469 days on June 11, 2024.

On Tuesday's NXT, a new vignette featuring Choo was aired. It showed the 32-year-old star wearing her typical fuzzy slippers and onesie. She then washed her face in the bathroom, leading to the emergence of a dark character.

Choo sported dark eye makeup and stared directly into a mirror that eventually shattered. It was later revealed that she would be returning next week on NXT TV.

You can view Wendy Choo's return vignette posted by WWE's official X/Twitter account below.

Wendy Choo last appeared on NXT television on February 28, 2023. She was attacked by an unknown assailant, who turned out to be Blair Davenport. She still wrestled a few times after the assault, thrice on NXT Level Up and once at a house show, before an undisclosed injury sidelined her.

Choo returned to action back on April 30, 2024, when she defeated Wren Sinclair on NXT Level Up. She also wrestled at an NXT Live Event in Lakeland, Florida, in a six-woman tag team match on May 10.

Wendy Choo blasts critics of her gimmick in WWE NXT

During an appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Wendy Choo explained that her on-screen persona catered to children rather than adults. She was not worried about her critics since the most important part of the job was how the WWE Universe reacted.

"Everyone sees my character as, 'Oh, she's like a cute little girl. She can't really do anything.' And sometimes, that can be really cool and it happens quite often because the general population gets to comment on what we do. But what they don't see is all the amount of work that we put into it and that it is a character and sometimes a character is a small or a large extension of ourselves. So being my fun character, I really do my best to try to cater to children and be fun and animated and something different and some people don't like it and that's okay because everyone has their own flavors," Choo said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

With her latest vignette, it seems like Choo has decided to upgrade her character in WWE NXT. The gimmick looks menacing and terrifying for children, given the use of eerie makeup and her unique hairdo.

