Popular star wins first title in WWE; Shawn Michaels sends the 31-year-old a message on X

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has sent a message to a popular star who captured her first title in the company. At NXT Vengeance Day, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley to win the NXT Women's North American title.

Stephanie Vaquer has proven to be one of NXT's biggest assets in a short span of time. She's insanely popular among fans and will likely become a major star on the main roster in the future.

At last night's NXT Vengeance Day, Stephanie Vaquer won the Women's North American title by defeating Fallon Henley. Soon after her big win, Shawn Michaels took a photo with the 31-year-old and shared a heartfelt message addressing her on X.

Check out the post below:

"The future is NOW. @Steph_Vaquer , the moment is yours! Congratulations to the new NXT Women's North American Champion!"

Shawn Michaels believes WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer has "It"

Last year, Michaels appeared on Busted Open and shared his honest thoughts on Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. He had the following to say about the duo:

“You can see the special talents that they are and why WWE and NXT went after both of them,” Michaels said. “They have ‘it.’ You can see it when they come out. They have a presence about them. Looking at Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, they’ll tell you that you can get along with and have a great relationship with people behind the scenes, but when the newbies come in and there is excitement, there is a good wholesome competition going on in our women’s division because it is so stacked." [H/T Fightful]

With WrestleMania 41 nearing closer, fans would love to see Stephanie Vaquer featured on the show in some capacity despite her being affiliated with NXT at the moment. Vaquer, at 31, still has a long road ahead of her.

