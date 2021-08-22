Former WWE Star says he should have had an extended romantic storyline with Stephanie McMahon

During the most recent episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com, the former WWE superstar admitted that he would have loved to have had an extended romantic storyline with Stephanie McMahon.

Kurt Angle was involved in an explosive love triangle featuring Stephanie McMahon and Triple H during the early 2000s.

While the angle helped Kurt reach the world title picture, the on-screen affair with Stephanie McMahon abruptly ended as the boss' daughter eventually chose Triple H.

The Game then continued his run with Stephanie McMahon. However, Kurt Angle felt that WWE missed out on the chance to tell a long-term story where the heel couple of himself and Stephanie McMahon could have feuded with Triple H.

Angle said it was a great idea and had the potential to be "one of the hottest ever storylines in wrestling history." Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were dating in real life at the time, and they could have had a role to play in WWE, taking a detour from their original creative direction.

Kurt Angle believes he could have drawn nuclear heat if WWE creative hadn't pulled the plug early on his kayfabe relationship with Stephanie McMahon. Here's what the Olympic hero revealed:

"I think it would have been an awesome idea. I don't know if anybody put that fire out or why it didn't occur. I think it should have. I honestly believe the storyline could have been one of the hottest storylines ever in the history of the business if we continued on, especially if I would have paired with Stephanie because, you know, Stephanie and Triple H were the real deal. They had a real relationship, and to have that type of heat I would have from it would have been incredible."

Kurt Angle on whether he enjoyed his storyline with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Kurt Angle added that while he had fun working with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, there were times when the situation got a little uncomfortable backstage.

Angle stated that the few intimate scenes he had with Stephanie McMahon made it a stressful storyline to get through. However, from an overall standpoint, the WWE Hall of Famer relished the opportunity to add more elements to his character:

"A little bit of both (stressful and fun)," Angle continued, "I'm not going to lie to you. There were times I had to get intimate with Stephanie. It was a little bit crazy. I enjoyed it, you know, it got a little uncomfortable at times, but for the most part, I really liked it. It was a lot of fun."

Kurt Angle's latest podcast episode revolved around SummerSlam 2000, where he faced Triple H and The Rock in the main event. The veteran spoke about the severe injury he suffered during the contest and the build-up to the pay-per-view, amongst various other topics on the show.

