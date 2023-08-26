Popular superstar who was Bray Wyatt’s last opponent got a major win on WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was a tribute show to the late Bray Wyatt, who passed away on August 24. The main event of the show saw the late star's final opponent, LA Knight, in action against Finn Balor.

LA Knight is one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster right now. However, before reaching the heights of his popularity, he was involved in a feud with Bray Wyatt. The Megastar and The Eater of Worlds even clashed once at the Royal Rumble earlier this year in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

Following this match, LA Knight's career took off, and he rose to prominence as one of the biggest stars in the company. Currently, The Megastar is feuding with The Miz on RAW after they crossed paths recently.

However, tonight, Knight was on SmackDown to face Finn Balor. Before the match could begin, Knight mentioned how his feud with Wyatt helped him become the person he is today.

The Megastar and The Judgment Day member put on a pretty decent back-and-forth contest that resulted in Knight picking up the win after he hit the Blunt Force Trauma on Balor.

The show ended with Bray Wyatt's signature lantern set up in the ring, lit up, perhaps, for one last time. The show was an emotional rollercoaster as many stars paid their tribute to Wyatt.

