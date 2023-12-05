Popular tag team celebrates massive win, believe they "earned something" on WWE RAW

WWE RAW hosted a couple of massive tag team matches on Monday night. One such contest saw a popular duo pick up a big win, after which they were all pumped up backstage.

The number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship had a field day on RAW. The Creed Brothers took on Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a big match. Brutus and Julius delivered an excellent performance to pick up the win.

Meanwhile, DIYs Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano also had a great time as they took on Imperium in a two-out-of-three falls match. The former NXT Tag Team Champions defeated Imperium after a good contest.

After the match, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were confident they were back on track. They spoke to WWE backstage about their win in a RAW Exclusive and noted that it felt like the first time the world had seen DIY.

"I don’t want to speak for Johnny, but doubt started creeping in, I’m not gonna lie. In general, man. We started this, and we had different expectations, and tonight felt like the first time that the entire world has seen DIY. This is what we do. Two-out-of-three falls, in the ring, bell to bell. It felt like we earned something tonight," Ciampa said [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

The win will help the two men stay ahead on RAW. The brand's tag team division is loaded at the moment, and a few wins could take them into the tag team championship picture.

DIY noted that they had high hopes following WWE RAW

It took some time for DIY to reunite on the WWE main roster. Now that they have arrived, they are aiming sky-high and want to achieve much more.

While speaking in the RAW Exclusive, Johnny Gargano noted that the win marked the beginning of something special in WWE. He wanted to achieve a lot more in the coming months.

"We came here with high hopes, high aspirations. We wanted more. When we started years ago, we talked about how far can we take this DIY thing. How far can we go? Tonight, beating Imperium in a two-out-of-three falls match, which we have a huge history with. People know. The real ones know about DIY in two-out-of-three falls matches. We won the NXT Tag Team Titles in Toronto in a two-out-of-three falls match. Match of the year. I won the NXT Championship in a two-out-of-three falls match. I think it was match of the year,” Gargano said.

The WWE Superstar added that the tag team had renewed hopes and ambitions after the big win.

"But tonight, I’m piggy-backing off what he said, we finally showed the world what DIY, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, what they can expect from us on Monday Night Raw. I promise you, I’ve said it a million times, but I firmly believe it in my heart and in my soul, tonight was the start of something incredibly special. Where that ends, I have a good idea, but I’m not gonna say it," he added.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the two former NXT Champions. They can stick together for some time and aim high before going on solo runs again and waiting for their shot at top titles.

Do you want to see DIY reach new heights in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.