Popular tag team handed new name following WWE SmackDown title match loss

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a stacked affair. It featured Mia Yim coming up short against Chelsea Green in their Women's United States Championship street fight.

Yim lost as Alba Fyre interfered in the match and aligned with Green and Piper Niven, seemingly joining their stable. While this is a major step back for the former Michin, the interference could mean that she might receive a rematch. Moreover, she now has a backup of her own.

Following SmackDown, Yim shared an image with B-Fab on her Instagram handle. In the comments section of the post, wrestling legend and WWE personality Shane Helms named the duo "MiFab."

It seems that the new name is a union of the two stars' monikers. They could decide to use this name on SmackDown.

B-Fab and Mia Yim have worked together several times on the blue brand. The two have already established that they are each other's backup if needed. If Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green decide to continue their story with Yim, the latter will be able to call in B-Fab.

B-Fab has her own issues next week on WWE SmackDown

B-Fab may need backup of her own this week on SmackDown since she picked an argument with Charlotte Flair last week. Now, a match between the two stars has been made official for this week's show.

Shane Helms has given a new name to B-Fab and Yim [Image source: Yim's Instagram handle]

B-Fab clearly isn't someone that Charlotte believes is on her level. The Queen is aiming to use this match to send a message to the locker room. Obviously, Tiffany Stratton will be looking for revenge on Flair after her attack last week. B-Fab could use this to her advantage and pick up perhaps the biggest win of her career against Flair.

