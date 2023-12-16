Popular tag team makes WWE in-ring return on SmackDown after 1260 days

On the latest episode of SmackDown, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane competed as The Kabuki Warriors for the first time in over three years.

While they did wrestle together at Survivor Series: WarGames, they did so as a part of Damage CTRL and not as a tag team. The last time The Pirate Princess and The Empress of Tomorrow teamed up to face two other women was on the July 3, 2020, episode of RAW, where they lost the tag titles to Bayley and Sasha Banks, 1260 days ago.

On WWE SmackDown this week, The Kabuki Warriors faced the team of Michin and Zelina Vega. They were attacked before the match started by The O.C. member and LWO member. After the bell rang, Kairi Sane hit Michin with a forearm off the ropes for a two-count. After Asuka tagged in, she went for her combo strikes, but Michin caught her in the backslide cover for a two-count.

Michin then took out the multi-time women's champion with a suplex. She then made the hot tag, and Zelina made her comeback. She hit Kairi Sane with a 619 but was on the receiving end of a back fist after she got back in the ring.

Kairi then took out Vega by hitting her with the Alabama Slam on the announce table. Michin hit Asuka with an overhead kick and went for the cover, but a distraction from Dakota Kai led to Bayley pushing Michin off the top rope. In the end, Kairi hit the Insane Elbow to win the match for her team.

