Popular tag team qualify for major WrestleMania match after defeating Legado Del Fantasma 

A popular tag team just punched their ticket to WrestleMania by winning a huge match against Legado Del Fantasma.

Pete Dunne's career was at possibly its lowest point when he reunited with his British mate Tyler Bate and together they formed New Catch Republic. Since teaming together, Dunne has also apparently regained his lost mojo and he has gotten back to winning ways which continued tonight.

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate were set to square off against Legado Del Fantasma where the winner would qualify for the Six-Pack Challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40. Representing LDF was Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. Both teams put on a good showing. However, Humberto and Angel's in-ring skills were no match for New Catch Republic who ended up winning the match. With this win, they will head to WrestleMania 40 and are now one step closer to winning the tag titles.

LDF's recent distraction with the Latino World Order could have also been a reason behind this loss as both factions were involved in a brawl before the match even started. It remains to be seen how LDF bounces back after this loss tonight as they have a big match at WrestleMania 40 against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

