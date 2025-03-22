Popular tag team reunites following WWE release

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and the company is currently on its Europe tour before The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Jinder Mahal and Shanky reunited for a post on Instagram.

Jinder Mahal had a notable career in WWE as he became the 50th person to win the WWE Championship in 2017 and the only Indian-born star to win the United States Championship. However, The Modern Day Maharaja's booking took a hit in his later years.

While Mahal got a push from the management, stars such as Shanky, Sanga, and Veer Mahaan did not receive the same treatment as The Modern Day Maharaja. Recently, Shanky uploaded a post on Instagram and sent a heartfelt message to his former partner as they reunited after a while.

"With one and only my big bro🤗❤️ @rajthemaharaja," Shanky wrote on Instagram.

When did Shanky and Jinder Mahal team up in WWE?

In 2021, World Wrestling Entertainment hosted a show named Superstar Spectacle, which was broadcast in India during the Thunderdome Era. This was the first time new South Asian talents received a big stage to showcase their skills.

Later in the same year, Shanky and Veer Mahaan made their main roster presence and assisted Jinder Mahal against Drew McIntyre. The trio feuded with The Scottish Warrior heading into SummerSlam.

After the premium live event, Mahal and Shanky became a tag team and were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. The two spent a while in the tag team division, competing against notable names.

Unfortunately, they could never win the gold and eventually parted ways. In 2023, Shanky was released from the Stamford-based promotion and several other notable names under Triple H's regime.

A year later, Jinder Mahal and the Indus Sher also met a similar fate following WrestleMania XL. Mahal has been working on the independent circuit and has made appearances for several small promotions.

