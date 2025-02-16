Popular tag team split before huge WWE match; Vic Joseph and Corey Graves stunned

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 16, 2025 01:36 GMT
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions

A popular WWE tag team was split ahead of their huge match during this year's NXT Vengeance Day. It is none other than A-Town Down Under's Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

During an edition of The Grayson Waller Effect, both Waller and Theory disrespected Oba Femi. Following this, Femi challenged either of the two stars to a match for the NXT Championship at Vengeance Day. However, a frustrated Ava later made the match a Triple Threat between the members of A-Town Down Under and the champion.

However, during Vengeance Day, A-Town Down Under shockingly did not make their entrances together. Theory was the first one to come out, but his music was seemingly cut short by Waller's entrance. The former WWE United States Champion was visibly unhappy with what his teammate did ahead of their title match. Their separate entries and the possible tensions between the duo left Vic Joseph and Corey Graves stunned on commentary.

also-read-trending Trending
During the match, A-Town Down Under was not always on the same page and it ultimately cost them as Oba Femi eventually emerged victorious, retaining the NXT Championship.

Tensions have been rising between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for months. Many fans believe Waller will eventually turn on Theory and the duo will end up splitting. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for their future.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
