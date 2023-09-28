Popular tag team weighs in on whether WWE star Jimmy Uso is still part of The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso is a very strange character on WWE TV. After turning on Roman Reigns in May 2023 at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, both he and his twin brother Jey Uso picked up a massive victory over The Tribal Chief in tag team action at Money in the Bank in London.

However, the storyline took a 180-degree turn when Jimmy cost Jey the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.

Since then, he has been trying to get back to the good graces of The Bloodline. Only Reigns is yet to appear and make a decision. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa are playing along to Jimmy's casual re-entry into the family after everything that transpired.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins discussed Jimmy Uso's current situation. According to The Street Profits, the latter is simply trying to find his way again after burning too many bridges:

"You know, I think Jimmy [Uso] just trying to find his way," Montez said. "A person like him, when you burn that many bridges, it's very hard for you to travel." [28:22-28:30]

Angelo Dawkins added:

"It's crazy. He was the first one out, then the first one back in? Come on, man. You gotta make up your mind, bro." [28:45-28:50]

He concluded by saying that Jimmy has to make up his mind soon before everything changes for good. Dawkins and Ford are now part of a stable on WWE SmackDown led by Bobby Lashley.

Former WWE Champion draws comparison for his stable to The Bloodline

When Bobby Lashley was asked about The Street Profits on The Bump, the former claimed that he was looking for superstars with whom he could take over WWE by storm. The All Mighty then gave the example of The Bloodline over the past few years:

"Look what The Bloodline did. The Bloodline had Usos, they had Roman, had Solo. They had an amazing team that just ran the show forever. Now you look at a team that is potentially bigger and better. Put me against Roman. Put the Street Profits against The Usos in their prime. That would have been a nice little feud," Lashley said. [50:16-50:42]

Bobby Lashley still hasn't stepped up to face Roman Reigns yet. The Tribal Chief may have run out of opponents a few months ago, but now, he has some more top names in the forefront. One of them being The All Mighty. With two major shows ahead, will the creative book a one-on-one contest between these two names?

