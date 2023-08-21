Popular WWE couple unfollow each other on social media; spark rumors online

There are a number of high-profile WWE couples at present including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and Montez Ford and Bianca Belair. Though it seems that new couples are revealed on a regular basis, one popular duo may have already gone their separate ways.

Eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe have noticed that Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez have recently stopped following each other on social media and deleted many of the images that they had together.

The couple have been together atleast since January 2022 when they revealed their romance publicly. Since then, Strowman has made his return to WWE and is currently sidelined with a neck injury.

Expand Tweet

The couple posted several images together in the first year of their relationship and could often be found on the other's Instagram and Twitter pages. In recent weeks this hasn't been the case which has led to many fans worrying if this couple has secretly split.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several fans noted the change several months ago and even claimed that the couple had split long before Strowman made his return to the company.

Expand Tweet

Raquel Rodriguez could be the woman to finally dethrone Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

It seems that Braun Strowman isn't the only injured star between the pair. Raquel Rodriguez has not received medical clearance in recent weeks so that she can finally wrestle Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator cost Rodriguez and her partner Liv Morgan their Tag Team Championships and she has been waiting for a chance to exact some revenge. However, Adam Pearce has made it clear that this can not happen until her knee injury has healed.

It's likely that Rodriguez will get her shot at Payback since the show takes place in just over two weeks' time.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez will be the woman to finally dethrone Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot