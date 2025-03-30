Popular WWE duo handed new name following SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown was live from London and saw Naomi pick a fight with Mia Yim and B-Fab, despite already being in a feud with Jade Cargill.

Yim and B-Fab appear to have become a tag team in recent weeks and could now team up to take out Naomi. Following the show, Yim took to Instagram to share a new name for the group and a warning that they will get their revenge.

Yim has unveiled the "Hardcore Fabulous" name, which seems to cover both women since Yim has been making a name for herself in weapons matches over the past few months.

Many fans and stars have pitched names for the duo since they have come together, with "MiFab" being a favorite among fans, but she appears to have chosen Hardcore Fabulous. The two women now have a common enemy in Naomi and a reason to remain together heading into WrestleMania.

Will the duo be part of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Several stories are intertwining at the moment, and it could lead to Yim and B-Fab being added to the match that's brewing between Jade Cargill and Naomi. The two women were expected to have a singles match at WrestleMania, but this recent addition could lead to a six-woman tag team match instead if Naomi is able to find two stars to team with her.

The Show of Shows is less than three weeks away, and there are set to be many swerves as the Road to WrestleMania comes around its final corner and the card is officially locked in. There are two nights to fill and numerous women who have not been added to title matches as of writing, which means there is a chance that some multi-woman matches could be added on the final episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41.

