Popular WWE duo seemingly split after heated backstage conversation

A popular WWE duo had a heated confrontation backstage. It appeared they were split up after the confrontation.

Last year, Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne formed a faction with Jazmyn Nyx called The Fatal Influence. Since then, the group has found a bit of success as Henley became the NXT Women's North American Champion. However, tensions between Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley continued to rise, as both women took shots at each other and were constantly arguing backstage. It seemed like they were not on the same page in recent weeks, especially after Henley lost the Women's North American Championship at Vengeance Day.

Tonight at WWE NXT Battleground, Mike Santana was being interviewed when Charlie Dempsey confronted him, calling him an outsider. In the background, Jacy Jayne could be seen confronting Fallon. Jayne and Henley got into a heated backstage argument. However, it was unclear what these two women were arguing about, as it took place in the background, and the focus of the segment was Santana's confrontation with Dempsey. Nevertheless, it appeared to be a pretty serious conversation.

It will be interesting to see where these two stars go from here.

