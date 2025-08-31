Popular WWE duo teases split following major title match loss

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 31, 2025 20:22 GMT
Clash in Paris aired live today from France. [Image credit: WWE on X]
Clash in Paris aired live today from France. [Image credit: WWE on X]

A popular WWE duo teased splitting up following a major loss at WWE Clash in Paris. The PLE aired live today from France and featured several title matches.

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) lost the WWE Tag Team Championships to The Wyatt Sicks on the July 11 edition of SmackDown. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Miz and Carmelo Hayes this past Friday night on SmackDown to earn a rematch for the titles.

The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defended their titles against The Street Profits today at Clash in Paris. Uncle Howdy got involved in the match, and the mysterious faction was able to emerge victorious to retain the titles.

Ford and Dawkins seemingly have not been on the same page in recent weeks, and their issues only got worse following the loss at Clash in Paris. Angelo Dawkins took to social media after losing to The Wyatt Sicks and teased a potential split for The Street Profits. You can check out Dawkins' cryptic message in his post below.

"Patience is thin," he wrote.

It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for The Wyatt Sicks following their victory over at Clash in Paris.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

