On WWE RAW, The Judgment Day's locker room was invaded by SmackDown faction, Legado Del Fantasma. In recent weeks, Santos Escobar has been working closely with Dominik Mysterio.

Previously on the blue brand, Escobar was in singles action against Rey Mysterio. The closing moments of the match saw Dominik reignite his feud with his father, assisting Escobar in his victory.

Backstage on WWE RAW, Legado Del Fantasma appeared in Judgment Day's locker room after being invited by Dominik despite the latter not being the leader. Interestingly enough, the other members were unaware of the invitation to Escobar and his faction, causing further tension within the group due to the invasion. Dom was put on notice by Damian Priest for his actions.

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 40, Dominik will team up with Escobar to face the team of Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. Last Friday, the latter officially joined the Latino World Order.

The tag team match featuring the LWO, Legado Del Fantasma, and Judgment Day members will take place on Night 1.

Expand Tweet

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Rey and Dominik crossed paths in a singles match. The Hall of Famer emerged victorious after multiple interferences, including one from Bad Bunny.

Poll : Do you think Dominik Mysterio will betray Judgment Day for LDF? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion