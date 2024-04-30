Popular WWE faction moves from SmackDown to RAW, stable member sends out a six-word message

A WWE heel stable member has recently sent out a message after getting drafted on tonight's episode of RAW.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Damage CTRL was the second faction in round one to be drafted on the red brand. Round one of the WWE Draft saw SmackDown pick Jade Cargill, and Kevin Owens, whereas RAW went for Damage CTRL and Imperium.

Taking to social media, Kai sent out a message after they were drafted to the red brand.

"Left the blue brand on RED ❤️."

Check out Dakota Kai's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Bayley spoke about her departure from Damage CTRL

WWE Superstar Bayley recently opened up regarding the betrayal she received from her former stable, Damage CTRL.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling with Senior Editor, Bill Apter, The Role Model mentioned that she was aware of the fact that her stablemates were going to turn against her and betray her, before they even attacked her.

She stated that although Damage CTRL had mistaken her for being dumb, she had seen it coming way before it actually happened.

"Yeah, if you would have seen when they attacked me that day, I definitely saw it coming. It was a long time coming, I think. I feel now, looking back in hindsight, that they were just waiting for the right moment, and I think they thought I was a little dumber than I really am, you know?" [0:55 – 1:15]

Check out The Role Model's interview with Apter below:

With Bayley and her former stable, Damage CTRL being drafted on different brands, it will be exciting to see if they still cross paths in the near future or not.