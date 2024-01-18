Popular WWE figure could make in-ring debut after recent confrontation with Roman Reigns

WWE official and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is open to wrestling for the company after his recent run-ins with Roman Reigns.

Aldis first appeared on SmackDown on the October 13 episode. Triple H introduced him as the new GM for the blue brand. Since then, the 37-year-old star has been a prominent feature of the show. Of late, he has had some tensions with the Bloodline over who is really running SmackDown.

During an exclusive interview with DailyMail, the British star mentioned he could wrestle for the company. He acknowledged that his recent power struggle with Roman and the rest of The Bloodline had got fans talking.

Aldis made it clear that he wanted to excel in his role as the SmackDown GM but did not rule out an in-ring debut altogether.

"Anything is possible in the WWE. I deeply appreciate all of the fans who keep me alive in that regard, who want to see me in the ring with this person or that person. Since my interaction with Roman, that started a whole different conversation in that regard. I'm just grateful that there's an interest in it. At the same time, I'm fully committed to being the best general manager of all time, so I'll cross that bridge if I come to it." (H/T Dailymail)

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this week

It will be a monumental episode of SmackDown this week as Roman Reigns joins the likes of Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles for a contract signing.

The four men are set to war at Royal Rumble in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Nick Aldis booked this bout after Reigns and The Bloodline disrupted the triple threat match at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution to determine the next challenger for the Tribal Chief.

