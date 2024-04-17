Popular WWE name snaps in front of The Rock's daughter Ava; nearly chokes out 37-year-old star

A popular WWE name just snapped in front of The Rock's daughter Ava and nearly choked out another star.

Ridge Holland has been through a lot in recent months. After a bit of a losing streak on SmackDown as part of the Brawling Brutes, he moved to NXT, looking to reinvent himself. However, things went wrong during his match against Ilja Dragunov, and he injured the NXT Champion.

While he was just trying to come to terms with what happened in that match, he was ambushed by Shawn Spears. The two men had a brief feud, following which Ridge Holland chose to step away from in-ring competition. However, he hit Joe Gacy with a steel chair before his match against Shawn Spears.

Tonight on NXT, Holland was speaking to NXT General Manager Ava when Joaquin Wilde confronted him. Ridge lost control and tried to choke out the 37-year-old star as Ava tried to calm him down.

This led to a match between the two men. Spears was also intrigued and came out to ringside to watch. Wilde put on a tough fight, but it was Holland who won.

It will be interesting to see if this means that Ridge Holland will return to active competition now.

