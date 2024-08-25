Popular WWE RAW star warns fans to stop posting picture with Rhea Ripley; teases unfinished business

Rhea Ripley is having some clear issues on WWE RAW at the moment after Dominik Mysterio betrayed her to align with Liv Morgan and she was then kicked out of The Judgment Day. The star will be in battle at Bash in Berlin this Saturday.

While her current issues on RAW have taken center stage, it's quite clear that there are still some old issues between Zelina Vega and Ripley that are yet to be settled. Vega came up short against Ripley at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico last year and still holds out hope that she will be handed a rematch against the former women's champion in the future.

Vega has recently been part of a #PushZelina trend on social media and it seems that fans have been posting a photo of her with Rhea Ripley from several years ago. Vega has taken to her Instagram Stories to tell fans to stop using it.

Vega has recently been working on RAW as part of The LWO but hasn't been featured on screen since Pure Fusion Collective attacked her backstage and it has been rumored that her absence is a way to build up the impact of the attack.

Zelina Vega clearly has unfinished business with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

The two women collided back when Rhea Ripley was SmackDown Women's Champion last year and since Vega has made the move over to RAW which could allow the duo to finish their feud finally.

While Ripley believes that her issues with Vega are done and she is focused on her issues with The Judgment Day at present, Morgan will always be in her rearview mirror, hoping that she can find a way to move past that moment in Puerto Rico where she came close to dethroning Ripley and becoming a women's world champion in WWE for the first time.

