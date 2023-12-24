Popular WWE RAW Superstar reacts to Carmella's stunning Christmas pictures

WWE Superstar Carmella recently shared multiple Christmas pictures on social media. Several stars reacted to the post, including former Women's Champion Natalya.

Mella, alongside her real-life husband, Corey Graves, recently gave birth to their son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky. Following that, the former Women's Champion has been posting adorable pictures with her newborn and recently shared how her fans have been sending her warm messages throughout her pregnancy and even post-pregnancy.

Taking to social media, Carmella recently uploaded her Christmas pictures with her family. Responding to the stunning family photos, Nattie praised Mella's family, mentioning how beautiful they looked.

"I love all these pictures!!!!! Such a beautiful family!" wrote Nataya.

Check out Natalya's comment on Carmella's Instagram post below:

Carmella had shared a heart-melting update about her newborn

Carmella had recently shared a heartwarming update about her newborn on social media.

Taking to social media, Mella mentioned how fast time is flying after the birth of her son. She also stated how grateful she is to be 'Dimitri's' mom and live the life of being a mother.

Mella added that although she previously used to make fun of the women who posted pictures of their newborn on social media, she now gets the hype and excitement of doing so.

"Baby boy, i can’t believe you’re already one month old. the best month of my life. being your mom is my favorite thing in the whole wide world. i can’t believe I get to wake up (albeit from a short slumber) every day and be dimitris mum. somebody pinch me. i also can’t believe I’m writing this caption as if he will read it… i used to make fun of women (internally) who did stuff like this, but now i totally get it. 😩🥹🥰🤍 last pic is my fave 🫠🫠🫠🫠 #newmom #postpartum #postpartumjourney #motherhood #onemonthold," she wrote.

It would be interesting to see when Mella would return inside the squared circle.

