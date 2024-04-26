Popular WWE RAW Superstar shares massive personal update on social media

A WWE RAW Superstar recently took to her social media account to share a heartfelt update with fans about her pregnancy.

Valhalla, aka Sarah Logan, is the manager of The Viking Raiders faction, which consists of her real-life husband Erik and Ivar. The duo first crossed paths in Ring of Honor and tied the knot in December 2018. In February 2021, the couple celebrated the birth of their son, Raymond Cash Rowe. The fans have always cherished and celebrated their lovely relationship and bond over various social media platforms.

Rowe recently took to her Instagram account to announce her pregnancy. She penned down how happy the couple are. Sarah Rowe wrote:

"November of 2024 NEW ROWE BOY INCOMING We are so unbelievably happy. 🥰"

Checkout Logan's Instagram post below:

WWE RAW's Erik took to his social media account to share a heartwarming family update with fans

RAW Superstar Erik is currently on a hiatus due to a neck injury, but he maintains a connection with his fans on social media platforms. He recently took to his Instagram account to share a family moment with his followers.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion posted an adorable picture of his family. The Rowe family, including his wife, son, and a pet dog, happily posed for the picture depicting their close bond. Erik wrote:

"The Rowes. Photos by @lacyclaggphoto Clothes by @utlanderclothing Cash Boy by @wwevalhalla."

The Sportskeeda community extends good wishes to the couple.

