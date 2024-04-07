Popular WWE stable debuts new name at WrestleMania 

WrestleMania XL was full of swerves and surprises and also included Jade Cargill's first WWE match since her Royal Rumble debut back in January.

The former AEW star teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to pick up a huge win over Damage CTRL as part of the biggest event of the year, where she secured the pin.

It was her Chicken Wing Facebuster that got the win, and ahead of the match, the trio were able to debut their new name. Bianca Belair declared that the team was now known as the ESTeam before they made their entrance, something that many fans picked up online.

It appears to be a name that works with Bianca Belair's own nickname, but Cargill and Naomi seemed happy to be known as The ESTeam, especially since they have been able to dominate WWE SmackDown since they came together.

A few weeks ago, Cargill joined forces with Naomi and Bianca on the blue brand after Damage CTRL outnumbered them. She has since been able to prove that she was worthy of the hype that had surrounded her for several months.

It's unclear if the feud between these six women will continue after WrestleMania, following their win earlier tonight.

