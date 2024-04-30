Popular WWE stable officially split following RAW

The WWE Draft has been panned by many fans after it seemed that most of the stars remained on the same brand. One surprise came after WWE RAW went off the air and that was for Giovanni Vinci to be drafted to SmackDown.

This came after Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther were drafted to RAW, and continued to use the name Imperium without him.

Ludwig Kaiser attacked Giovanni Vinci last week on RAW when he was unable to defeat The New Day. This seemingly signaled the end of their alliance but the WWE Draft has now confirmed that moving forward the three men will be working on different brands.

The move also prevents Giovanni Vinci from exacting revenge on Kaiser for the way he was kicked out of the group since these draft moves will be locked next week.

Gunther has already declared his place in the King of the Ring match and is seen as one of the favorites for the show. The likes of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have also announced their places.

Gunther is aiming for WWE King of the Ring glory

Despite having to kick one of his best friends out of his group, it seems that Gunther isn't holding onto wanting some revenge. The former Intercontinental Champion made it clear following RAW that he was now focused on the King of the Ring tournament.

Gunther and Kaiser have seemingly moved forward without their long-time friend and now he could be set to have his own push on SmackDown.

Vinci was seen as one of Imperium's weakest links throughout their time together and his departure was teased several times. It came as a surprise that it came as Gunther made his return, but it seems that he could now go on to prove many of his critics wrong if he is able to become a star under Nick Aldis.