Popular WWE stable pushing to be part of Royal Rumble match

Hit Row made their return to WWE under Triple H's regime in August 2022. According to a Twitter post, Hit Row members Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and B-Fab have expressed their desire for the stable to compete in this year's Royal Rumble match.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Top Dolla of Hit Row will compete in a qualifying match against Ricochet. Now, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and B-Fab want to compete in the Royal Rumble for a chance to main-event WrestleMania.

The stable was released from the WWE during a round of COVID-19 budget cuts and made their return on Friday Night SmackDown on August 12, 2022. They have since been involved in a feud with Legado Del Fantasma and most recently competed for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Usos, which they lost.

Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and B-Fab responded to a fan's tweet stating that Hit Row needs to be featured at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. The former NXT stars agreed that it would definitely be best for business.

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most exciting events of the year, with many shocking encounters and high-profile matches taking place within it. If Hit Row were to be featured at the event, it would certainly be a welcome platform for the talented stable.

Ricochet will compete against Top Dolla to qualifiy for a spot in the Royal Rumble Match on WWE SmackDown

On the previous episode of SmackDown, it was announced that Ricochet would compete against Hit Row's Top Dolla in a qualifying match for the Royal Rumble.

Top Dolla botched a dive over the top rope during a WWE SmackDown match a few weeks ago. The Hit Row member has since been mocked relentlessly. Ricochet had the last laugh on last week's episode, but was pushed by an enraged Top Dolla.

The two are scheduled to square off this Friday, with the winner gaining entry to the Royal Rumble match on January 28.

Who do you want to see qualify for the Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments.

