Popular WWE stable seemingly reveals new name following SmackDown

Several new stables have formed on WWE TV over the past few months, including the team of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on SmackDown.

Since combining forces, the trio has been announced as Lashley and The Street Profits on television. However, the stable has seemingly come up with a new name following the latest episode of SmackDown.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford recently shared interesting updates with the caption "Almighty Profits" on their social media handles. It is obviously a combination of their tag team name and Lashley's nickname, The All Mighty.

Many groups don't have a name in WWE, but it seems that this could now be the new moniker for the team of the Profits and Lashley after a rocky start on the Nick Aldis-led SmackDown.

Many WWE fans want the trio to turn face

Bobby Lashley has been a heel for long enough to elicit the reaction he needs from pro wrestling fans. While teaming with Ford and Dawkins, The All Mighty has garnered positive responses from viewers, contrary to the faction's heel persona.

In recent weeks, regardless of the opponent, the WWE Universe has refused to boo the team, although they have made it clear that they are villains.

The Street Profits were once among the company's most popular teams. But after failing to secure the tag team championship for a long time, they joined Bobby Lashley out of frustration.

Lashley has improved their look and their attitude throughout their alliance. Tag team championship gold could be on the horizon for the team, whether they're seen as faces or heels. It will be interesting to see if they indeed use the abovementioned moniker in the coming weeks.

