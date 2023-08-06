Popular WWE star breaks silence after first singles win in 1245 days

A top WWE Superstar broke her silence after getting her first singles win on a Premium Live Event in 1245 days.

Shayna Baszler shocked the world when she betrayed her tag team partner Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank PLE a couple of weeks ago. Since then, the two women have taken shots at each other as this rivalry grew more personal.

Shayna accused Ronda of getting in WWE through the back door and main event WrestleMania without putting in the work while she had to work through NXT to get to where she is at. Finally, both women agreed to face each other in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam.

The match itself was a pretty ordinary slugfest. Nothing special happened during the match and the fans also didn't seem that much into it either. The match ended when Ronda Rousey tapped out after Shayna locked her in the sleeper hold.

This win marked the first singles win for Shayna Baszler at a Premium Live Event in 1245 days. The last singles win came at Elimination Chamber 2020 when Shayna won the Elimination Chamber match.

Following the win, Shayna Baszler took to social media to share a message with her fans.

"Who’s Bad?"

This win should help establish Shayna Baszler as a solid singles wrestler like she was during her days in WWE NXT.

What did you make of this MMA Rules match? Sound off in the comment section below.

