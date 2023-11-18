Popular WWE star brutally assaulted backstage ahead of potential Survivor Series: WarGames match

A top WWE star was brutally attacked backstage on SmackDown ahead of a potential Survivor Series: WarGames match.

Mia Yim is no stranger to helping out teams fight against a top faction. She made her return to the WWE to team with The OC against Judgment Day, and now she was gearing up to enter another war.

Tonight on SmackDown, Damage CTRL challenged Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to find another tag team partner, and face them at Survivor Series in a WarGames match.

Shotzi, Flair, and Belair tried to ambush Damage CTRL but the numbers game proved too much for them, and they were sent into retreat. Backstage, Charlotte and her team were discussing about who could be their fourth member when Nick Aldis walked in and informed them that they had till the end of the night to decide who will be their final team member.

Following this, Bianca Belair was seen talking to Mia Yim backstage, and it seemed like she was going to join in their fight against Damage CTRL. However, the group caught wind of the situation and brutally assaulted Mia Yim backstage which means that she probably won't be involved in the match.

It will be interesting to see who will be the fourth member for Charlotte's team at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

