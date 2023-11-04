Popular WWE star called out for being an "unsafe creep" by fans; demands she be fired and says Triple H is obsessed with her

WWE fans were left unhappy after this week's episode of SmackDown and called out Triple H, as they felt that a top name had taken liberties with another star. They even went so far as to call her unsafe and then demanded that she be fired thanks to her actions from this week's episode of SmackDown. The entity in question is Bianca Belair.

Belair was involved in a match against Bayley in the main event of this week's episode of SmackDown. The EST won against The Role Model and even hit her with the hair whip with her braid, indicating the move has been unbanned once again.

On top of that, after the match was over, she then took to the outside of the ring. Although Bayley was already hurt and done after the match, she hit her with the KOD through a table, further establishing her dominance heading into Crown Jewel.

Fans were very unhappy about Bayley being put through a table and called Belair unsafe for the move, saying she should be fired.

They said it was unnecessary, and there had been no need to hit it in the first place. Another fan also commented about Triple H having a weird obsession with Belair, saying it was unhealthy.

The fan reactions poured in after the moment.

It remains to be seen what happens at Crown Jewel when she faces IYO SKY and whether Triple H has any surprise signing to reveal there.

