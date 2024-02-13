Popular WWE star calls out "stupid" fans for rejecting The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller recently shared his honest opinion on wrestling fans not wanting to have The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Since being promoted to the main roster, Waller has been making heads turn with the Grayson Waller Effect show and his tag team with Austin Theory. Although he is yet to win a title on the main roster, he has been seen in the same ring with stars such as John Cena and Edge. The Aussie Icon was also seen exchanging verbal jabs with The Rock on Twitter.

While speaking in an interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes, Waller mentioned how spectacular The Rock is and how much fans previously wanted him to compete against Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

He further stated that fans were "stupid" for not wanting to see The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"I have never in my life seen so many people who can barely read and write caring about a story. It absolutely boggles my mind. A few months ago everyone was [saying] Oh Rock come back! How long have they wanted The Rock vs. Roman Reigns? People have been begging for it for years, then they get it and now they’re complaining about it. It just shows in a way how stupid these fans are. They want this, but [then they say] we don’t want it now, we want it here. It’s like just shut up. I was backstage for that. Maybe I don’t like The Rock, maybe I do, who knows?" said Waller. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Vince Russo spoke about The Rock and Roman Reigns not appearing on SmackDown and RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The People's Champion and Roman Reigns not being present after on SmackDown and RAW following the events at the WrestleMania press conference.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that although both The Great One and The Tribal Chief are scheduled to appear at WrestleMania, it did not make a good impression on the viewer that they were absent from the recent episodes of SmackDown and RAW.

"Here's what it tells me. It isn't important enough for your two biggest stars to be on the show. If it's not important to them, why is it important to me? [...] It's all about WrestleMania, pointing at the sign and the two biggest guys; it's not important enough for them to be there. They got more important things to do. Come on, man," Russo said. [ 8:01 - 8:33 ]

It should be noted that both Roman Reigns and The Rock are scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE