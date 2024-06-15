Popular WWE star should confront Triple H over lackluster booking, feels former company employee (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and the biggest babyface in the company. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels The American Nightmare should confront Triple H about his status in the company.

Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania XL by becoming the first person in his family to win the WWE Championship. He went up against all odds in a Bloodline Rules Match to bring an end to Roman Reigns' historic run. However, Cody has had only two major title defenses since his heist at The Show of Shows. The 38-year-old has thus far defended his title against AJ Styles and Logan Paul.

This week on the Writing with Russo podcast, the veteran claimed that Cody should confront The Game about his lackluster booking since WrestleMania. Russo even suggested that The American Nightmare could have a female valet who would deal on his behalf with the Chief Content Officer of WWE.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] encounter Triple H and say, 'Where are my opponents? I go through this whole thing. I have to fight to get to the main event. Finally, I finish the story. Was that really the beginning of the story or the end? Where are my opponents?' Then what I would do is find a hot, hot, hot chick and let her almost represent Cody as his agent, and now the agent is dealing with Triple H," he said. [From 9:00 onwards]

The latest episode of SmackDown emanated from Glasgow, Scotland. During the show, Rhodes came face-to-face with AJ Styles. The two went back and forth on the mic about who would say "I Quit" during their title match at Clash at the Castle.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can force The Phenomenal One to say ''I Quit'' later tonight.

