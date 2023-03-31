Popular WWE star feels better about first-time-ever match with Brock Lesnar "not happening" right now

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently spoke about a possible encounter with Brock Lesnar.

The two stars crossed paths at Royal Rumble 2023. The Austrian Anomaly entered the ring at number one and lasted a record one hour and eleven minutes. Brock entered the fray at #12 and was quickly eliminated by Bobby Lashley. However, within that span, the duo came face-to-face, much to the excitement of fans, and this, in turn, fueled rumors that WWE was planning a match between the two at WrestleMania.

In an exclusive interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Gunther said he possibly did not need the match at this point in his career. He detailed how the crowd reactions affirmed that a feud between him and The Beast would draw money and hoped that something could work out by the time WrestleMania 40 rolled by.

"I'm hoping for that match but to be honest I think it's better that it's not happening now. I think that moment we had in the Royal Rumble was at least everything I needed off it right now. Because on the internet, we see things pop up but often they don't translate in real life. But just the reaction we got for the moment we had there was like a real-life confirmation for me that people want to see this. But I got my stuff to do now, and he does what he does. Let's see what happens next year." [From 14:10 - 14:42]

Brock Lesnar will battle Omos at this year's WrestleMania

While a battle with Gunther may not happen soon, the Beast will lock horns with Omos at the Showcase of Immortals this year.

The match was made official when Brock Lesnar accepted The Nigerian Giant's challenge. Things further escalated when he planted MVP with an F5 on RAW.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, the two behemoths have come face-to-face a couple of times, with the seven-footer getting the better of the Beast on both occasions.

