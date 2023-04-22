Popular WWE star has first singles match in six months before SmackDown began 

Dark matches in WWE don't just happen after RAW and SmackDown. Normally, there is a dark match before the show to test the waters with some superstars. The latest pre-SmackDown Dark Match featured the return of popular WWE star, B-Fab, who had her first singles match in six months.

The Hit Row member is yet to wrestle a televised match since her return to WWE, barring her Royal Rumble 2023 appearance. She doesn't seem to be involved in televised matches all that much, either. This week before SmackDown began, she lost to WWE veteran Natalya.

Interestingly enough, this was her first singles match since October 2, 2022, where she also lost to Natalya. In December, she teamed up with Hit Row to face Legado Del Fantasma in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

B-Fab isn't utilized all that much, although that can be said about Hit Row in general.

After the chaotic ending to RAW last week, B-Fab teased getting involved with LWO, The Bloodline, and the trio of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle.

Check out the tweet below:

It remains to be seen whether B-Fab will be utilized more in the coming months.

Should Hit Row return to TV soon? Let us know what you think!

