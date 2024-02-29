Popular WWE star hints at Judgment Day's split; names two stars who could betray Rhea Ripley

WWE star Becky Lynch feels some of the Judgment Day members will have their loyalties questioned when she comes face-to-face with Rhea Ripley.

The Man punched her ticket to WrestleMania this past weekend at the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. She went up against five other women and survived to win the Chamber match. With the victory, she booked a date at The Show of Shows against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

This week on WWE's The Bump, Lynch mentioned that she had known Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for years. She pointed out that Ripley hadn't known them long enough and questioned whether the latter could trust the Irish duo. The Man sowed the seed of suspicion when she hinted that Balor and McDonagh could very well side with her during her WrestleMania showdown with The Eradicator:

"I don't think that I need to worry as much as Rhea needs to worry. When you look at half of her crew, half of them I've known for 22 years at this stage. Finn Balor trained me. I've known Jordan Devlin since he was a wee little lad. He couldn't even hit the top rope. He was only 12 years old when he started training. I remember his first day in training school. So I've known those two guys far longer than she has. So you gotta ask at the end of the day, are they gonna bleed purple, or are they gonna bleed green?" [27:30 - 28:15]

Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber

It was a stellar weekend for Rhea Ripley as she headlined Elimination Chamber in front of a 52,000-strong crowd at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The Eradicator defended the Women's World Title against the formidable Nia Jax in the main event. Despite being overpowered in the match's initial stages, Ripley bounced back strongly to win the encounter. She planted Jax with the Riptide for the victory.

Expand Tweet

Ripley celebrated before her family and friends as fireworks lit up the night sky.

Are you excited to see Becky Lynch square off against Ripley at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Bump and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE