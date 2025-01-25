Popular WWE star has Hulkamania vibe, believes veteran journalist: "He's very intimidating looking when he comes out" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently spoke about a WWE Superstar capturing the old Hulkamania vibe. Apter was referring to Braun Strowman, noting how The Monster of all Monsters has a similar presence to that of Hulk Hogan.

Strowman has been a major star for WWE. The six-foot-eight behemoth has tussled with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Goldberg among others, and even had a run with the Universal Championship. The star is currently in a feud with The Bloodline, putting him in the crosshairs of a certain Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Apter noted that Strowman brilliantly captured an intimidating vibe during his entrance as Hogan had done for years. The Hall of Fame journalist stated that it didn't matter if Strowman lost to Fatu as long as he looked strong during the encounter. He felt that The Monster could take some time off and return with fans cheering for him again:

Trending

"His entrance. He's very intimidating looking when he comes out. He's got that old Hulkamania type of thing when he's coming down the ramp and everything. To me, he's a guy who it doesn't matter if he wins or loses as long as he's hurting the heel. So if the end result is Jacob Fatu, which it will be I don't think we'll see for another month or two." [From 06:24 to 06:56]

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Check out the video below:

Braun Stowman will lock horns with Jacob Fatu in a mouth-watering singles encounter at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. The match is billed as a major attraction with fans speculating over which of these behemoths walks out as the winner.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback